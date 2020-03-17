Seoul markets sink as monetary easing fails to quell virus fears

A sign at the Korea Exchange shows the Tuesday's closing prices of two major stock indexes. (KRX)



South Korean stocks declined again Tuesday as surprise monetary policies around the globe failed to soothe market jitters over the economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won also continued to sink against the US dollar.



The benchmark Kospi opened sharply low at 1,640.84 -- down 74.02 points, or 4.32 percent, from the previous session. The index even plummeted to 1,637.88 points in early morning, then inched up to close at 1,672.44.



Foreign investors offloaded a net 1.093 trillion won ($878.8 million) worth of stocks, weighing down the main bourse. They also posted a net-selling for the ninth consecutive trading session since March 5.



The tech-heavy Kosdaq also began at 488.02 -- down 16.49 points, or 3.27 percent, from the previous session. The index fell to 483.51 points in early morning -- marking the lowest since Dec. 20, 2013 with 488.41 points -- then suddenly headed south as foreign and institutional investors scooped up undervalues shares, closing at 514.73.



The local currency closed at 1,243.50 won against the greenback -- down 17.50 won from the previous session’s close. It was the first time to close, peaking over 1,240 won per dollar, since June. 11, 2010 with 1,246.10 won.



The tech-heavy Kosdaq also began at 488.02 -- down 16.49 points, or 3.27 percent, from the previous session. The index fell to 483.51 points early morning -- marking the lowest since Dec. 20, 2013 with 488.41 points -- then suddenly headed south as foreign and institutional investors scooped up undervalues shares.



Amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the Bank of Korea slashed by 50 basis points to a record low of 0.75 percent a day earlier. The decision was followed hours after the US Federal Reserve took the drastic step of slashing its key interest rate to near zero and rolled out a quantitative easing program worth $700 billion.







Dealers monitor data at the foreign exchange dealing room of Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)