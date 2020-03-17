Start of school put back again

The Korean government announced Tuesday that day care centers, kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in the country will remain closed until early April, amid an all-out fight against the spread of novel coronavirus.
The start of the spring semester at the kindergartens and schools nationwide will be pushed back from the current March 23 to April 6 on concerns that crowded classrooms might turn into new clusters of infections and further spread the virus in local communities. It was the third delay in school openings since the virus outbreak.
“The ministry respects concerns raised by health authorities and experts that schools could be a major source of community spread of the virus,” Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said at a briefing Tuesday, addressing the need to participate in nationwide “social distancing.”
The date of school openings could be brought forward or further delayed, depending on how the situation develops, she said.
The ministry did not announce whether to delay this year’s college entrance exam, scheduled for Nov. 19, though it said it is reviewing “feasible” adjustments to the current academic schedule in the wake of the five-week delay in school openings.
The move comes as the government grapples with clusters of infections across the country and a growing number of imported cases from abroad, although Korea has seen a slowdown in new cases this week. There were 8,320 cases with 81 deaths here as of Tuesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some 517 people under the age of 20 -- 85 people aged up to 9 and 432 aged 10-19 -- had tested positive for COVID-19 here as of Monday. None has died of the virus.
This year’s academic year was originally scheduled to begin on March 2. This will now mark the first time children return to schools in April in Korea.
Students, in the meantime, will take classes online under the guidance of teachers until getting back to the classroom.
The ministry is to recommend the closure of private academies for two more weeks.
A total of 253 billion won in an extra budget will be spent on offering emergency care for children and students, buying masks and hand sanitizers and running online learning platforms, the ministry said.
Changes will be made to the environment in classrooms to ensure safety for students before schools open again. Desks and chairs will be rearranged to widen the distance among students, the timetable for meals and rest periods will be readjusted, hand sanitizer will be provided and masks will be stockpiled.
To ease burden in the education field, the legally required number of school opening days and classes will be slashed, the ministry said.
Under current local laws, the number of days that elementary, middle and high schools must be open is set at 190. In accordance with the ministry’s guidelines released in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, up to 19 days could be eliminated at school principals’ discretion.
