[Newsmaker] Korean National Ballet fires dancer for breaking quarantine

A scene of "Swan Lake" by the Korean National Ballet (Korean National Ballet)



The Korean National Ballet has fired a dancer for inappropriate behavior, the first such action since the troupe was founded in 1962.



Na Dae-han, 28, corps de ballet dancer at the Korean National Ballet, was fired for traveling to Japan during home quarantine period. The national ballet company held a disciplinary committee meeting on Monday where the decision was made to fire Na.





Na Dae-han (Korean National Ballet)