North Korea needs $840,000 for virus response: UNICEF

(Rodong Shinmun-Yonhap)
UNICEF said a fund of $840,000 is required to help North Korea respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the UN agency said in a report.
North Korea has not yet reported a confirmed case of the virus nor a death associated with the disease, which many watchers outside have cast doubt on.
The reclusive communist state has banned entry of travelers, tightened borders against imported goods and ramped up disinfection measure.
According to the report out of $840,312 North Korea needs to navigate the virus, the agency has yet to secure $540,312.
UNICEF launched a Humanitarian Appeal for Children fund seeking $42.3 million to combat the virus, of which the budget for East Asia and Pacific region totals $27.02 million.
“While the virus has been spreading quickly other regions, the East Asia and Pacific region remains heavily burdened,” the agency said in the report released Friday.
“UNICEF is providing critical hygiene, medical and prevention supplies to support the control of transmission in health care settings and communities and strengthen health systems’ response capacities.”
