 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung Biologics to develop Aprinoia's Alzheimer’s treatment

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:48       Updated : Mar 17, 2020 - 15:47
(Samsung Biologics)
(Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics said Tuesday it has signed a deal to develop Taiwanese bio firm Aprinoia’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Aprinoia Therapeutics is a bioventure with specialized technology in diagnostic devices and treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

It is a leader and pioneer in the development of monoclonal antibodies against the tau protein, known to be the key trigger of Alzheimer’s.

The tau protein is what binds and stabilizes the internal structures within brain cells, or neurons. In the case of Alzheimer’s patients, however, these tau proteins stick to each other instead, disrupting the normal brain system.

Through this contract development deal, Samsung Biologics will manufacture clinical sample of Aprinoia’s Alzheimer’s treatment pipeline and help its application for clinical tests as an investigational new drug.

This CDO deal will help Samsung Biologics effectively expand its business to cover the greater China. It is already negotiating with some 20 Chinese companies.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114