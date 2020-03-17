Samsung Biologics to develop Aprinoia's Alzheimer’s treatment

(Samsung Biologics)

Samsung Biologics said Tuesday it has signed a deal to develop Taiwanese bio firm Aprinoia’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment.



Aprinoia Therapeutics is a bioventure with specialized technology in diagnostic devices and treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.



It is a leader and pioneer in the development of monoclonal antibodies against the tau protein, known to be the key trigger of Alzheimer’s.



The tau protein is what binds and stabilizes the internal structures within brain cells, or neurons. In the case of Alzheimer’s patients, however, these tau proteins stick to each other instead, disrupting the normal brain system.



Through this contract development deal, Samsung Biologics will manufacture clinical sample of Aprinoia’s Alzheimer’s treatment pipeline and help its application for clinical tests as an investigational new drug.



This CDO deal will help Samsung Biologics effectively expand its business to cover the greater China. It is already negotiating with some 20 Chinese companies.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)