 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea to spend W30b won to support fishery industry

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2020 - 11:12       Updated : Mar 17, 2020 - 11:15

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea said Tuesday it will allocate 30 billion won ($24.2 million) to fishing businesses hit hard by the economic fallout from the global spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision came amid a sharp decrease in the consumption of seafood from home and abroad due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

South Korea said it will provide 20 billion won in loans with a low interest rate of 1.3 percent to local aquaculture households whose sales have tumbled by 15 percent or more in February from a month earlier, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Each household can receive up to 10 million won.

Another 10 billion won will be provided to other fishery businesses facing a financial crisis due to the sharp decline in the market price of seafood, the ministry said.

South Korea's exports of fishery goods decreased 6.1 percent to $155 million in February from a year earlier, according to the Korea Maritime Institute. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114