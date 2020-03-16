 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Military under fire for lax discipline over series of civilian intrusions into bases

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 20:18       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 20:18

A civilian intruded into an Army outpost in the capital area Monday, officials said, in the latest in a series of similar cases that have sparked criticism of the military's lax security. 

The man in his 50s dug under the fence surrounding an air defense outpost in Siheung, south of Seoul, at around 12:40 p.m. and went inside, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).  After questioning him, the authorities dismissed the possibility of espionage and sent him to the police for further investigation, it added. 

He climbed up the hill where the outpost, managed by the Army's Capital Defense Command, is located to gather wild greens and was drunk at the time, according to a JCS officer.  "We take this incident seriously and will thoroughly look into the overall base management system and come up with follow-up measures," the JCS said in a release. 

The case came less than two weeks after the military failed to detect two activists intruding into a naval compound on the southern island of Jeju and wandering around for about two hours.  After conducting a probe into the Jeju case for several days, the JCS said defective security cameras and lax discipline were to blame for the intrusion and vowed to devise measures to prevent any recurrence. 

On Monday, the JCS belatedly told reporters of a similar case that took place on Jan. 3, in which a man in his 70s got into the Jinhae Naval Command in the southeastern city of Changwon undeterred.  He reportedly suffers from a mental illness, according to the authorities. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114