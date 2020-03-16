 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

60 foreigners infected with coronavirus in S. Korea

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 18:11       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 18:11
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


A total of 60 foreign nationals have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far in South Korea, government data showed Monday, as the country sees a growing number of cases stemming from overseas.

According to data provided by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to The Korea Herald, the majority, or 38, of the total cases involve Chinese nationals, followed by seven from the United States.

There were two cases each from Vietnam, Mongolia, Thailand, Australia and Argentina, and one each from Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and Poland.

Eight of the total are believed to have contracted the virus abroad -- six in China, one in France, one in Poland -- before entering the country, said KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong at a briefing.

The KCDC did not disclose information on transmission paths of the remaining 52.

As overseas infection cases grow, the government expanded quarantine screening for those entering Korea from all European countries, from the previous six.

The move comes as Europe has seen a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in recent days. The number of infections reached more than 24,000 in Italy, the largest outbreak of the virus outside mainland China.

There were 8,236 cases of the virus in Korea with 75 deaths as of Monday, according to the KCDC data.

Some 50 coronavirus cases in the country were considered as “imported from abroad,” involving either foreign or Korean nationals. Some 22 people tested positive after traveling in Europe, according to the agency.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114