Jung Hae-in says ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ is enough to start love

Iconic romantic male lead actor Jung Hae-in will take on the role of an artificial intelligence programmer, Ha-won, who has loved one woman for a long time in the upcoming tvN series “A Piece of Your Mind.”
The Korean title of the drama -- “Half of Half” -- comes from Jung’s line in the drama “Even half of the half of her (his crush) heart is enough.”
The drama will tell four different stories of unrequited love of different characters.
“The drama will be about taking a look at what is valuable to us,” director Lee Sang-yeop said during a press conference held online on Monday. “It will be a lovely, heart-warming story, starting from the idea that even a small piece of mind is enough to grow into love.”
Lee, a master of romance dramas, previously produced Netflix’s “My Holo Love,” tvN‘s “Familiar Wife” and MBC’s “Shoppaholic Louis.”
Jung’s co-star Chae Soo-bin plays a classical music sound engineer Seo-woo who slowly falls for Ha-won, even coming to embrace Ha-won’s one-sided love for another woman and respecting him for who he is.
“Seo-woo is a kind person, full of love. She is very supportive of people she loves and empathizes with others’ pain,” Chae explained.
“All the characters have their own deficiencies in life. The drama will portray how the characters heal their deficiencies through relationships with other people,” Jung said.
Actress Lee Ha-na and actor Kim Sung-kyu, who both starred in dark thrillers recently, will show a more gentle, human side of their acting in the tvN series.
Lee, whose most recent role was a policewoman in the OCN’s criminal serial “Voice,” plays the role of Soon-ho, a gardener who is a friend and sometimes like a family to Ha-won. Her character acts as an important bridge connecting the four lead characters as the story unfolds.
Kim Sung-kyu, who played the main supporting role in both seasons of the Netflix series “Kingdom,” stars as the depressed pianist In-wook.
“The AI technology is becoming more involved in our daily lives, and it intrigues me, not how the technology will develop, but more how people will change with the development -- how mankind would react to the technology, and vice versa, and also how the relationship between people will change,” the director said on incorporating the element of AI into a romance story.
The 16-episode series will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting next week.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)