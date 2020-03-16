 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Military reports no additional case of new virus for 5th day

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 10:47       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 11:24

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among service personnel for the fifth straight day Monday, with the total number of infections remaining unchanged at 38.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 were in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps, and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, the defense ministry said.

The numbers include 12 personnel -- eight in the Army and four in the Air Force -- who have fully recovered from the new virus.

Around 2,150 service members are currently quarantined in a preventive measure. Of them, some 150 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China, the ministry said.

As of midnight, South Korea had reported 8,236 confirmed cases of the novel virus, including 75 deaths.

Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said that additional military personnel will be mobilized to help with government efforts to strengthen quarantine checks on visitors arriving from Europe.

On Monday, the government expanded the special procedures to arrivals from all European countries, up from the previous six -- Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands. South Korea has also been implementing similar measures for arrivals from China, Japan, Iran, Hong Kong and Macao.

"We have received a request for support regarding the latest decision, and our personnel will be dispatched to where necessary starting tomorrow," Choi said during a regular press briefing.

The ministry has currently mobilized 2,270 service personnel, including 446 medical staff, across the country to support the government's quarantine efforts. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114