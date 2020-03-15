 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai signs $60m bus supply deal with Turkmenistan

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 15, 2020 - 11:35       Updated : Mar 15, 2020 - 13:18
New Super Aero City bus (Hyundai Motor)
New Super Aero City bus (Hyundai Motor)


Hyundai Motor said Sunday it has signed a $60 million bus supply deal with Turkmenistan.

It has signed a contract with Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Transport to supply 400 New Super Aero City buses, the South Korean automaker said.

It is Hyundai’s second-biggest single overseas deal, after a $66 million order for 500 units in 2016.

The New Super Aero City bus features upgraded functions compared to previous models, including rear-view camera and rear cross-traffic alert functions.

Hyundai plans to start production in May and deliver all buses before Dec. 12, which is the 25th anniversary of the Neutrality Day in Turkmenistan.

The company has so far supplied a total of 1,200 buses to Turkmenistan.

All city buses operational in the capital city of Ashgabat are Hyundai’s Aero City bus series, and the new batch of vehicles will also be for the same purpose.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114