Hyundai signs $60m bus supply deal with Turkmenistan

New Super Aero City bus (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor said Sunday it has signed a $60 million bus supply deal with Turkmenistan.
It has signed a contract with Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Transport to supply 400 New Super Aero City buses, the South Korean automaker said.
It is Hyundai’s second-biggest single overseas deal, after a $66 million order for 500 units in 2016.
The New Super Aero City bus features upgraded functions compared to previous models, including rear-view camera and rear cross-traffic alert functions.
Hyundai plans to start production in May and deliver all buses before Dec. 12, which is the 25th anniversary of the Neutrality Day in Turkmenistan.
The company has so far supplied a total of 1,200 buses to Turkmenistan.
All city buses operational in the capital city of Ashgabat are Hyundai’s Aero City bus series, and the new batch of vehicles will also be for the same purpose.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)