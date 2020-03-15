136 countries, territories restricting entry from virus-hit S. Korea

(Yonhap)



A total of 136 countries and territories were imposing an entry ban or stricter quarantine procedures for travelers from coronavirus-hit South Korea on Sunday, up four from the previous day, the foreign ministry said.



As of 9 a.m., 61 countries and territories were barring the entry of travelers who have been in Korea at least in the past two weeks, joined by Poland, Latvia, Norway and Ecuador.



Poland imposed an entry ban on all foreigners who do not have residence permits starting Sunday.



Latvia decided to bar all foreigners from entering the country between March 17 and April 14.



Norway and Ecuador strengthened quarantine controls by imposing an entry ban on all foreigners. The countries previously required self-quarantine on arrivals from Korea and other virus-hit countries.



Norway's entry ban, set to take effect Monday, comes even as Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha asked for Norway's cooperation in permitting necessary human exchanges between the two nations during her phone talks with her Norwegian counterpart earlier this week.



Six countries, including Japan and Indonesia, were barring the entry of travelers from Korea's Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province -- the two epicenters of the COVID-19 outbreaks here.



Including China, the number of countries and territories enforcing stricter quarantine programs on people from Korea remained unchanged at 18.



Fifty-one countries and territories were conducting stricter immigration controls and requiring or recommending isolation for visitors from Korea.



South Korea reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 8,162. (Yonhap)