Shincheonji replaces foundation ceremony with online service

Shincheonji leader Lee Man-hee (Yonhap)



The Shincheonji Church of Jesus -- epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Daegu City -- announced Saturday that it has replaced its ceremony to mark the 36th anniversary of foundation with an online worshipping service.



A considerable number of its followers -- under fire from mainstream Christian churches as a cult -- were linked to the infection spread in Daegu as they had held assemblies and meetings. As of Friday, 59.9 percent of the confirmed cases turn out to be related to Shincheonji followers.



In a statement Friday, the group announced that it will hold an online anniversary event, and also hold upcoming worship services via the internet, until the virus crisis ceases.



“The (relationship of) church and believers are like parents and children and, for the church, there is nothing more important than the wellness and safety of our members,” the statement read.



“Many believers who have contracted the virus, are suffering and worried and we want to make clear, there is no reason for us to resume religious gatherings and offline services.”



As for the about 5,400 believers in Daegu who were released from self-quarantine on Thursday, Shincheonji said it has prohibited them from all kinds of meetings and assemblies, and instructed for active cooperation with city authorities when needed. The group also said it will impose strict punishment if the members disobey.





Shincheonji Church of Jesus branch in Daegu (Yonhap)