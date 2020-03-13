Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi becomes first Premier League player with virus

(AFP-Yonhap)



LONDON (AFP) -- Chelsea's players and coaching staff were ordered into isolation as Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus late on Thursday.



"Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening," a club statement said.



"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with government health guidelines." (AFP)







