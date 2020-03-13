 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
World

Man City player self-isolating over coronavirus fear

By AFP
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 08:58       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 08:58
(Reuters-Yonhap)
(Reuters-Yonhap)

LONDON (AFP) -- Manchester City have revealed one of their players is self-isolating after a family member had tests for the coronavirus.

The unnamed City star was reported to be France defender Benjamin Mendy by the British media, but the Premier League club have yet to confirm that.

The player is taking the self-isolating precaution after the relative fell ill with symptoms of a respiratory illness at his Cheshire home.

The family member is being treated in hospital and has undergone tests for the coronavirus, which can cause shortness of breath.

"The club is aware that a family member of a senior men's team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness," a City spokesperson said on Thursday.

"He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution."

City's Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid, due to be played next Tuesday, has already been postponed due to an outbreak of the virus at the Spanish club.

It is the second City fixture hit after Wednesday's rearranged Premier League clash with Arsenal was called off.

Arsenal staff and players came into contact with Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis during a Europa League tie at the Emirates Stadium on February 27.

City are due to host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, with no suggestion yet that the game will be cancelled.

Many European leagues have halted their seasons due to the spread of the virus or are planning to play matches behind closed doors.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government is considering banning sporting events in the United Kingdom but will not do so yet. (AFP)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114