Man City player self-isolating over coronavirus fear

(Reuters-Yonhap)



LONDON (AFP) -- Manchester City have revealed one of their players is self-isolating after a family member had tests for the coronavirus.



The unnamed City star was reported to be France defender Benjamin Mendy by the British media, but the Premier League club have yet to confirm that.



The player is taking the self-isolating precaution after the relative fell ill with symptoms of a respiratory illness at his Cheshire home.



The family member is being treated in hospital and has undergone tests for the coronavirus, which can cause shortness of breath.



"The club is aware that a family member of a senior men's team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness," a City spokesperson said on Thursday.



"He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question is self-isolating as a precaution."



City's Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid, due to be played next Tuesday, has already been postponed due to an outbreak of the virus at the Spanish club.



It is the second City fixture hit after Wednesday's rearranged Premier League clash with Arsenal was called off.



Arsenal staff and players came into contact with Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis during a Europa League tie at the Emirates Stadium on February 27.



City are due to host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, with no suggestion yet that the game will be cancelled.



Many European leagues have halted their seasons due to the spread of the virus or are planning to play matches behind closed doors.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government is considering banning sporting events in the United Kingdom but will not do so yet. (AFP)



