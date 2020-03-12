S. Korea to step up quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries

(Yonhap)



South Korea said Thursday that those arriving in the country after visiting five European countries, including Germany, will face stepped-up quarantine measures starting next week, as the government grapples with the largest-yet cluster infections of novel coronavirus in the capital.



South Korea’s coronavirus cases climbed by 114 to 7,869 as of midnight Wednesday, the lowest daily increase in nearly three weeks, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll rose by seven to 67.



Health authorities said they will continue to employ two-way approaches -- blocking community spread and controlling the inflow of COVID-19 from abroad -- as the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.



Those who enter Korea from five European countries -- France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Netherlands -- will be required to get fever checks and have their contacts confirmed before entering the country. Upon entry, they will be required to download a smartphone app and inform authorities of their health condition over a 14-day period.



The move came after a 28-year-old man tested positive for the virus upon his return to Korea on Sunday after visiting London and Paris between Feb. 27 and Saturday. The case follows another man infected with the virus after traveling across Europe for a month.



Such requirements have been applied to people who have visited mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, Iran and Italy.



The number of coronavirus cases linked to a call center in southwestern Seoul has reached 102, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said at a briefing Thursday, leading the municipality to designate the affected building and nearby areas as a “special support zone for contagious diseases.”







