S. Korea to step up quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries

Of the cases, 71 were residents in Seoul, 17 in Incheon and 14 in Gyeonggi Province, sparking fears about community spread of the virus in the capital and surrounding cities, which is home to 26 million people, about half of the country’s population.
The majority of the patients are among the 207 people who were working at the call center on the 11th floor of a 19-story building in Guro-gu, southeastern Seoul. The tests and an epidemiological study on some 553 employees on other floors is underway.
One of the employees on the ninth floor was confirmed to be infected with the virus Thursday, highlighting concerns about the spread to residents in the 19-floor building located nearby one of the capital’s transport hubs, Sindorim Station.
Guidelines for businesses with packed environments -- such as call centers, religious facilities, education institutes, fitness centers and nightclubs -- were distributed by health authorities on Thursday to prevent further mass coronavirus infections.
Korea, which had reported daily increases of 500 or more for the past two weeks, has seen a slowing trend in new cases this week, especially in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, as the government has nearly finished testing followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus for the virus. The fringe religious sect is linked to nearly 60 percent of the country’s total cases.
Government officials, however, have warned against attaching significance to the daily infection figures.
Of the 114 new cases across the country confirmed Thursday, 19 new cases were reported in Seoul and three in Gyeonggi Province, with most of those linked to the call center in southwestern Seoul.
The Government Complex in Sejong, which accommodates 35 ministries and agencies, reported five more cases as more officials were confirmed to be infected with the virus.
There were 73 new cases in the southeastern city of Daegu, which has been at the heart of the country’s virus outbreak, along with eight in North Gyeongsang Province, according to the data. The number of cases in the region represents about 90 percent of the country’s total.
Some 80 percent of the country’s total cases have been linked to infection clusters, nearly 70 percent of which can be traced to the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, according to the KCDC.
The Daegu Metropolitan Government conducted an administrative inspection into the office of the Shincheonji Church’s Deagu branch to secure documents and materials necessary for containment measures.
As of Thursday afternoon, 67 people, mostly those in their 60s or older and with underlying illnesses, had died from COVID-19 here, with the overall fatality rate at 0.85 percent. According to KCDC numbers, the death rate here stood at 4.83 percent for those in their 70s and 8.23 percent for those in their 80s.
A total of 7,470 people confirmed with novel coronavirus remained in quarantine, while 333 people had been released upon making full recoveries.
The number of people awaiting test results for the virus stood at 17,727. The country has so far tested 227,129 people, with 209,402 testing negative as of Wednesday midnight.
The World Health Organization has declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic, with more than 126,000 cases reported in over 110 countries and 4,600 deaths.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)