Online classes, an optimal solution in extraordinary times: North London Collegiate School Jeju

North London Collegiate School Jeju said Thursday that it is offering online classes to ensure students can continue their studies amid the spread of COVID-19.
NLCS Jeju, located in the Global Education City, is a British institution attended by over 1,300 students.
In keeping with the Ministry of Education’s advice, the school has been closed to day students since late last month.
“As soon as COVID-19 began to affect South Korea we started thinking about how best to safeguard the students in our care and how to ensure their education was not interrupted. … It was crucial that we maintained the excellent teaching and learning provision in our school,” said NLCS Principal Lynne Oldfield.
Oldfield added that the school chose to offer online classes rather than go on a recess because many students are preparing for the international general certificate of secondary education or the international baccalaureate diploma.
NLCS Jeju has implemented an online learning program that follows the regular school timetable for students through year 13, said the school.
Students complete lessons and assignments online in an interactive setting via platforms such as Google Classroom, Slides and Hangouts.
Teachers also use creative methods to teach all subjects, the school said, including art, drama and physical education.
Oldfield expressed hopes of reopening the school April 6, after the school’s Easter break.
“When we return we will implement an enhanced program of extracurricular activities after school and on Saturdays to ensure that our students gain the utmost from the full school year,” the principal added.
NLCS Jeju is a boarding school also attended by day students.
It said the school has a unique academic and pastoral heritage that dates back to 1850 London.
