Clubs overturn decision to open as coronavirus continues to spread

A notice announcing temporary closure in front of Club Face in Gangnam on Wednesday night. (Lim Jang-won / The Korea Herald)



Clubs in Gangnam, a posh area south of the Han River known for its thriving nightlife, decided to remain shut this week too, after some earlier announced that they would reopen as early as Wednesday, amid the novel coronavirus spread.



“We are planning to advise businesses such as coin-noraebangs, clubs and cola-theques, among others, that put people in close contact like the call center -- where the latest infection outbreak took place -- to temporarily close doors,” said Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon during a press briefing Wednesday.



Following the announcement, clubs in Gangnam scheduled to reopen sent out notices announcing they will remain closed.



Club Face, which was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, sent out notices at 7 p.m. informing people that it will be closed through the week.



“It’s hard. We shut down doors voluntarily as we want to cooperate with the government, but the financial losses are weighing down hard,” CEO of club, who did not want to be identified by name, told The Korea Herald on Wednesday night, as he stood in front of the club, turning back people who did not get the memo about the closure. The maximum capacity of Club Face is 1,500.



“People have a bad impression of clubs, but we are trying our best. The guys working for us are all jobless right now. I wish the government would take more action to help businesses,” he said.



Club Impact, a popular club in Gangnam, has closed its doors for good, as the coronavirus started to spread. Other club owners are struggling financially as well, according to the Club Face CEO.



Club Local in Gangnam posted a notice of temporary closure due to coronavirus spread on Wednesday. (Lim Jang-won / The Korea Herald)



Major clubs in Gangnam temporarily closed doors starting March 2 in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. Some clubs undertook renovation during the break, while others streamed DJs playing music live on their YouTube channel during weekend nights, reaching over 4,000 views in some cases.



Clubs in the popular Hongdae area too have joined the closures, with 32 of the 44 registered clubs in Mapo-gu temporarily closing doors until Thursday. Sixteen of the 26 clubs in Yongsan-gu, which includes Itaewon, a popular night spot for foreigners and locals, have also closed temporarily.



The temporary closures are voluntary as district offices cannot force them to stop operations.



‘We can’t force them to close because we cannot take responsibility for the financial compensation,” said an official in charge of infectious diseases control at Yongsan District Office.



As clubs announced closures of at least two weeks, patrons filled the clubs on March 1, thinking it would be the last night to party before a long break.



“I think the clubs should close doors from a disease control point of view. That’s why I went on March 1 because I thought it’d be the last time for a while. Also, people in their 20s have stronger immune systems,” said one patron who went to clubs in Gangnam and Hongdae on March 1. “There were the same number of people as before the virus spread,” he said.







People wait in a long line in front of a pub in Gangnam on Wednesday. (Lim Jang-won / The Korea Herald)