 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

No fresh coronavirus patients reported in military, total at 38

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2020 - 11:18       Updated : Mar 12, 2020 - 11:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among its population Thursday, with the total number of infections standing at 38, according to the defense ministry.

Thirty-three COVID-19 patients are active-duty service members, and the remaining five are civilians working for the military, the ministry said, adding that 21 were in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry.

Two of them were declared as having fully recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of such cases in the military to four, according to the ministry.

As a preventive step, around 2,440 service members are quarantined at their bases. Of them, around 180 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China.

As of Thursday, South Korea had 7,869 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 66 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

In the wake of the continued spread of the virus across the globe, South Sudan has officially asked South Korea, as well as four other foreign nations, not to send fresh troops for UN peacekeeping operations, according to government sources.

The 12th batch of about 300 troops of South Korea's Hanbit Unit had been scheduled to begin shipping out to the African country earlier this week to replace the current contingent. But the ministry here has postponed the rotational deployment amid concerns over the novel virus.

Currently, the African nation does not impose any entry restrictions on those from South Korea, though 116 countries and territories across the globe were implementing such limits or tougher quarantine procedures.

In a move to better support the government's anti-virus efforts, the ministry on Thursday set up a task force involving 40 officials in charge of collecting needs from central and local governments and effectively distributing military resources available.

Currently, around 2,200 service personnel and officials, including over 440 medical staff, are mobilized for medical, quarantine, and other measures at major checkpoints and facilities across the country, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114