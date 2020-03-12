Trump says US may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea

US President Donald Trump (AFP-Yonhap)





WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration may reevaluate the US travel warning on South Korea as the coronavirus situation in the country improves.



Trump made the remark during an address to the nation held at the White House, after announcing a ban on travel from Europe, except the United Kingdom, to the United States for 30 days starting Friday at midnight.



"At the same time we are monitoring the situation in China and South Korea, and as their situation improves, we will reevaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place for a possible early opening," he said.



The address was watched closely in South Korea for possible travel restrictions on the country, following a series of travel advisories issued by the State Department last month.



The department issued the highest-level travel advisory for Daegu, where the majority of cases in South Korea have been reported, urging Americans not to travel there. The rest of South Korea has been under the second-highest level advisory, which calls for reconsidering travel to the country.



Travel restrictions have been in place for travel to and from China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as Iran.



A foreign ministry official in Seoul welcomed Trump's mention of the possible reevaluation of the US travel warning on South Korea as "encouraging." But he cautioned against "excessive optimism" and pledged to step up Korea's quarantine efforts.



"The US position is that it will weigh all possible options to curb the spread of the virus," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.



"Thus, we need to further strengthen our own quarantine efforts and keep a watch on the international trends (related to the outbreaks)," he added.



Axios reported Tuesday that senior Trump administration officials discussed banning travel from South Korea and Italy before ultimately nixing the idea.



Sources who spoke with the outlet said the determination was based on public health officials' assessment that the virus was spreading too quickly to be contained, and concerns within the State and Defense departments about the consequences given the strong US military presence in South Korea and Italy's central location in the European Union.



Trump also announced economic relief measures for workers and small businesses affected by the outbreak, saying the country was not in a financial crisis.



The United States has reported 1,311 infections, while South Korea has reported 7,869. (Yonhap)