 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on US losses, WHO declaration

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2020 - 10:11       Updated : Mar 12, 2020 - 10:11
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Seoul stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking renewed market turmoil on Wall Street, sparked by the UN health body's declaration that the new coronavirus is a pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 19.70 points, or 1.03 percent, to 1,8888.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Wednesday, the KOSPI plunged nearly 3 percent to 1,908.27 points, the lowest level since Feb. 17, 2016. The plunge was driven by lack of clarity from the planned US measures to cushion the economic pain of COVID-19 spread.

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday (local time) the United States may not need to take the measures "if we get rid of the problem very quickly," adding to investors' woes.

Further weighing on investor sentiment are the World Health Organization (WHO)'s declaration and expectations that the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak around the globe may result in a recession, analysts said.

Foreigners continued to sell stocks amid risk-off sentiment after dumping 3.7 trillion won worth of stocks in the past five sessions.

Large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.8 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1.3 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. shed 0.2 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was down 0.9 percent.

Among gainers, state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 1.2 percent, Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent firm of Korean Air Lines Co., jumped 3.2 percent, and cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. was up 0.3 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,196.55 won against the US dollar, down 3.55 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114