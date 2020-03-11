[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Zest of citrus at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge cafe Gallery presents the Citrus of Spring afternoon tea set, full of vitamin C to strengthen the immune system.



The three-tier tray is filled with 16 types of desserts, ranging from yuzu scones, Jeju Island tangerine curd, hallabong compote, clotted cream, tangerine panna cotta, chocolate mousse with tangerine liquid, to tangerine chocolate tarte and more.



Diners can select coffee or tea of their choice to pair with the desserts.



The afternoon tea set is available until the end of March from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The tea set is priced at 40,000 won per person from Monday to Thursday, and at 50,000 won from Friday to Sunday.



For more information or reservations, call Gallery at (02) 799-8165.







Early spring at L‘Escape Hotel



L‘Escape Hotel presents a package deal designed for the spring season.



As fine dust can halt some from enjoying outdoor activities in the spring, the French-style boutique hotel has prepared various indoor activities.



Guests will be offered a total package for coloring activities upon check-in. For guests who post their coloring activity works to their Instagram accounts with hashtags of “#lescapehotel,” and “#hotelpackage,” a coffee voucher that can be used at the hotel’s coffee lounge Le Salon by Maison M’O will be presented.



The package deal also comes with a floral tea set, rose-scented cosmetics and Jane Packer’s flowerpot. It is available until May 31, with prices starting at 205,000 won. For more information, call L‘Escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.







Time for whiskey at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents the “Mr. Tipsy” whiskey promotion at its lobby lounge Gourmet Bar.



The promotion features five samplers from two leading whiskey labels, Johnnie Walker and Diageo Classic Malts. The five samplers present different varieties of whiskeys in small portions, allowing guests to discover their own taste preferences.



Sampler prices start at 34,900 won. For more information or reservations, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.







Spring flounder returns to Millennium Hilton Seoul



Genji, within Millennium Hilton Seoul, presents a spring promotion for March and April featuring flounder.



Flounder, a variety of flatfish considered a great delicacy, is best enjoyed in spring.



The five-course set menu starts off with egg custard as an appetizer, followed by a spring vegetable salad with a flower cake, then flounder sashimi. Mugwort hotpot cooked with flounder and abalone comes next, accompanied by steamed rice and Japanese pickles. A fresh fruit selection completes the meal.



The meal is priced at 110,000 won per person. For more information or inquiries, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.







Sweet escape at Andaz Seoul Gangnam



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the family-friendly Sweet Moment in Andaz package.



The deal offers a night’s stay in a suite, breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 at the buffet restaurant and a food and beverage voucher worth 50,000 won that can be used at the hotel. Free valet parking service is included.



Guests who book the package can use the hotel’s fitness and spa facility The Summer House, which has heated swimming pools. The package starts at 595,000 won.



For more information or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1234.