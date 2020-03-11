 Back To Top
Finance

Assetplus ex-CEO returns to top post

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 17:26       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 17:26
Assetplus Investment Management CEO Edward Yang (Assetplus Investment Management)
Assetplus Investment Management CEO Edward Yang (Assetplus Investment Management)
Assetplus Investment Management said Wednesday it has named Edward Yang as its new CEO following a shareholders meeting.

This marks Yang’s return to the top post in four years -- he served in the top post from June 2012 to May 2016. After his term, he has since led Assetplus’s strategic business division.

Yang said he would focus on the firm’s digital marketing scheme that would allow the asset manager to draw retail investments into its funds through mobile trading platforms.

The news comes as the Pangyo-based investment house’s incumbent CEO Michael Yang ended his three-year term in March.

Assetplus was founded in 1999 by value investor Chen Kang. Dedicated to asset management, investment advisory and discretionary investment, it was overseeing 1.6 trillion won ($1.3 billion) assets, mostly equities, as of end-February.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
