System errors blamed for investment losses



A series of system errors on online transaction platforms run by local brokerages and an internet bank were reported this week, disrupting services.

SK Securities suffered a technical glitch at its home trading system and mobile trading system for nearly three hours from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a source told The Korea Herald, saying it caused investment losses.

“I wasn’t able to connect to the MTS, so I tried trading through the HTS. I was able to trade my securities in real time, but was unable to check the final result,” the source said, requesting anonymity.

The problem was due to a malfunction in electromagnetic compatibility, the brokerage said later in the afternoon, adding that it will review whether the errors caused investment losses.

Kiwoom Securities also faced an MTS malfunction a day earlier, after being flooded with orders after the US stock exchanges set off a “circuit breaker” to halt trading for 15 minutes.