National

'Shincheonji's donation made without prior notice'

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 15:43       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 17:19
Lee Man-hee, the revered founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, bows in apology during a press conference near the church facility in the Gapyeong County, northeastern Gyeonggi Province, March 2. (Yonhap)
Lee Man-hee, the revered founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, bows in apology during a press conference near the church facility in the Gapyeong County, northeastern Gyeonggi Province, March 2. (Yonhap)

South Korean charity Community Chest of Korea refused donations of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus because of the sensitivity of issues surrounding the religious sect, it said.

In an answer to an inquiry from a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, the Community Chest of Korea said that Shincheonji wired a total of 12 billion won ($10.1 million) Thursday to the group’s two donation accounts, without any consultation or prior notice.

Upon transfer, Shincheonji released an official announcement to the press, the charity said.

“Not only did we not hear anything about the donations, but we were concerned over ethical and legal concerns,” the charity said.

Shincheonji has come under scathing public criticism over allegations it was negligent in helping to contain the coronavirus epidemic, when more than half of the country’s virus cases were linked to the sect.

Earlier, Seoul Metropolitan Government asked the prosecution to investigate Shincheonji, accusing the church of criminally negligent homicide because it had not fully cooperated with health authorities to stop the virus.

The church diverted the returned donations to another charity afterward, but the offer was rejected again.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
