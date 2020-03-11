114 countries, territories restricting entry from coronavirus-hit

(Yonhap)



A total of 114 countries and territories were imposing entry restrictions or tougher quarantine procedures for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns on Wednesday, as three Caribbean nations have newly joined the list.



As of 9 a.m., 43 countries and territories were barring the entry of travelers who have been in South Korea, China, Japan and other virus-hit countries, up from the previous day's tally of 40, according to the foreign ministry website.



The Bahamas has imposed an entry ban on foreigners who have visited Korea in the past 20 days. Haiti is currently barring the entry of people from at least six virus-affected countries, including Korea, with a record of visits in the past two weeks.



Grenada was moved to the list from the countries imposing a 14-day isolation.



Saint Kitts and Nevis, a dual-island nation near the Caribbean Sea, was newly added to the list of 17 countries and territories, which includes 21 Chinese provinces, implementing strict quarantine programs for South Korea.



Cyprus has also been moved to this list from those conducting fever checks and recommending isolation.



That puts the number of countries and territories imposing stricter immigration controls and requiring or recommending self-quarantine at 48, the ministry's chart showed. Chad, in north-central Africa, was also added to the list late Tuesday.



Thailand has strengthened its quarantine procedures for all passengers from Korea by requiring them to submit a health certificate showing they have tested negative for the virus and written proof that they have an insurance policy that covers over US$100,000. The measures will be in effect until June 9.



The number of countries and territories slapping entry bans for parts of Korea, like Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province, where the bulk of the COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred, remained unchanged at six, including Japan.



South Korea has reported 7,755 cases of coronavirus infections, with 60 deaths.