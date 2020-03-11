 Back To Top
National

One more soldier tests positive for coronavirus, total at 38

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 10:50       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 10:50
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

One Army soldier stationed in Seoul tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 38 on Wednesday, the defense ministry said.

Of the total, 21 were in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, according to the ministry.

Thirty-three COVID-19 patients are active-duty service members and the remaining five are civilians working for the military, it added.

As a preventive step, around 2,580 service members are quarantined at their bases. Of them, around 260 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China.

As of Tuesday, South Korea had 7,755 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 60 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

To stem the further spread of the virus, the Republic of Korea Navy Academy, located in the southeastern city of Changwon, is to hold a scaled-back commencement and commissioning ceremony later in the day without inviting the new officers' parents or other family members.

Instead, the ceremonies will be broadcast live via social network service platforms of the schools, according to the Navy. (Yonhap)
