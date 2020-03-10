Star producer of ‘Reply’ series returns with ‘Hospital Playlist’

Cast members of “Hospital Playlist” -- Yoo Yeon-seok (from left), Kim Dae-myung, Jeun Mi-do, Cho Jung-seok and Jung Kyung-ho -- pose during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)



Maverick producer Shin Won-ho is returning with tvN drama “Hospital Playlist,” set to air Thursdays starting this week.



While most popular South Korean television dramas are aired twice weekly, Shin, the creator of the smash-hit “Reply” series, says it is time for Korean dramas to attempt new formats.



“The drama industry is becoming increasingly competitive, and I’m not sure if all shows would be able to continue like this. We wanted to set a new model,” Shin said during a press conference live-streamed Tuesday.



Writer Lee Woo-jung, who has partnered with Shin on all his previous works for tvN, including the most recent “Prison Playbook,” has once again teamed up with the producer.



Like Shin and Lee’s past shows, “Hospital Playlist” is a witty human drama revolving around a group of close friends, but this time, taking place in a special setting. The drama tells the story of five doctors working in different departments in a hospital.





“Hospital Playlist” (tvN)





Producer Shin Won-ho of “Hospital Playlist” speaks during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)