Star producer of ‘Reply’ series returns with ‘Hospital Playlist’

Cast members of “Hospital Playlist” -- Yoo Yeon-seok (from left), Kim Dae-myung, Jeun Mi-do, Cho Jung-seok and Jung Kyung-ho -- pose during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)
Maverick producer Shin Won-ho is returning with tvN drama “Hospital Playlist,” set to air Thursdays starting this week.
While most popular South Korean television dramas are aired twice weekly, Shin, the creator of the smash-hit “Reply” series, says it is time for Korean dramas to attempt new formats.
“The drama industry is becoming increasingly competitive, and I’m not sure if all shows would be able to continue like this. We wanted to set a new model,” Shin said during a press conference live-streamed Tuesday.
Writer Lee Woo-jung, who has partnered with Shin on all his previous works for tvN, including the most recent “Prison Playbook,” has once again teamed up with the producer.
Like Shin and Lee’s past shows, “Hospital Playlist” is a witty human drama revolving around a group of close friends, but this time, taking place in a special setting. The drama tells the story of five doctors working in different departments in a hospital.
“Hospital Playlist” (tvN)
Producer Shin Won-ho of “Hospital Playlist” speaks during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)
Shin reunited with two actors from his past dramas, Jung Kyung-ho -- who took up the lead role in “Prison Playbook” -- and Yoo Yeon-seok -- who starred in “Reply 1994” in 2013.
Jung plays Jun-wan, the competent but cynical cardiothoracic surgeon, while Yoo takes up the role of Jeong-won, a pediatrician who is kind only to his young patients.
Cho Jung-seok plays Ik-jun, a hepato-biliary-pancreatic surgeon who, according to Cho, is a optimistic but unpredictable character.
Actor Kim Dae-myung, who rose to fame through the 2014 tvN drama “Misaeng,” plays Seok-hyung in the upcoming series, while musical actress Jeun Mi-do makes her small screen debut as the only female among the five friends.
Quoting writer Lee, Shin said the upcoming series may be a Korean version of the US hit sitcom “Friends.” He further hinted that the medical drama may be the first season of a series.
The 12-episode series will air at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)