 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Star producer of ‘Reply’ series returns with ‘Hospital Playlist’

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 18:09       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 18:16
Cast members of “Hospital Playlist” -- Yoo Yeon-seok (from left), Kim Dae-myung, Jeun Mi-do, Cho Jung-seok and Jung Kyung-ho -- pose during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)
Cast members of “Hospital Playlist” -- Yoo Yeon-seok (from left), Kim Dae-myung, Jeun Mi-do, Cho Jung-seok and Jung Kyung-ho -- pose during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)

Maverick producer Shin Won-ho is returning with tvN drama “Hospital Playlist,” set to air Thursdays starting this week.

While most popular South Korean television dramas are aired twice weekly, Shin, the creator of the smash-hit “Reply” series, says it is time for Korean dramas to attempt new formats.

“The drama industry is becoming increasingly competitive, and I’m not sure if all shows would be able to continue like this. We wanted to set a new model,” Shin said during a press conference live-streamed Tuesday.

Writer Lee Woo-jung, who has partnered with Shin on all his previous works for tvN, including the most recent “Prison Playbook,” has once again teamed up with the producer.

Like Shin and Lee’s past shows, “Hospital Playlist” is a witty human drama revolving around a group of close friends, but this time, taking place in a special setting. The drama tells the story of five doctors working in different departments in a hospital. 

 
“Hospital Playlist” (tvN)
“Hospital Playlist” (tvN)

Producer Shin Won-ho of “Hospital Playlist” speaks during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)
Producer Shin Won-ho of “Hospital Playlist” speaks during a press conference held on Tuesday. (tvN)
 
Shin reunited with two actors from his past dramas, Jung Kyung-ho -- who took up the lead role in “Prison Playbook” -- and Yoo Yeon-seok -- who starred in “Reply 1994” in 2013.

Jung plays Jun-wan, the competent but cynical cardiothoracic surgeon, while Yoo takes up the role of Jeong-won, a pediatrician who is kind only to his young patients.

Cho Jung-seok plays Ik-jun, a hepato-biliary-pancreatic surgeon who, according to Cho, is a optimistic but unpredictable character.

Actor Kim Dae-myung, who rose to fame through the 2014 tvN drama “Misaeng,” plays Seok-hyung in the upcoming series, while musical actress Jeun Mi-do makes her small screen debut as the only female among the five friends.

Quoting writer Lee, Shin said the upcoming series may be a Korean version of the US hit sitcom “Friends.” He further hinted that the medical drama may be the first season of a series.

The 12-episode series will air at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114