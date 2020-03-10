 Back To Top
National

Get the latest COVID-19 updates in English and Chinese from TBS eFM

By Park Ga-young
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 14:01       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 14:25
South Korea’s English radio channel TBS eFM said on March 10 that it has launched a special daily COVID-19 program to help foreigners here remain updated about the outbreak.

The radio station said it is offering in English and Chinese from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The special program provides the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak, the government’s countermeasure plans and precautionary measures that foreign residents and visitors of Korea should take. The decision to launch the program was made in light of the station transitioning to Level 1 of National Disaster Broadcast System. 



Rah Seung-yun, communications director of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Bidding Committee and host of airing Monday-Saturday, will announce updates during the English broadcast. Qi Ming Ming, former news anchor of Liaoning TV in China, will host the Chinese live updates.

The broadcaster said the special broadcast will be on air daily, until the coronavirus outbreak is no longer a threat in Korea. Meanwhile, TBS eFM still delivers regular COVID-19 reporting on its two-minute news segment called at the 28th minute of every hour.

TBS eFM was founded in 2008 to provide useful information and share Korean culture to foreign residents of Korea. It can be heard live on 101.3Mhz, as well as through the TBS website and its app or YouTube channel. Podcast services are also available on its website, iTunes Podcast, Podbbang and Naver’s Audio Clip.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
