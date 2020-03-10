 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Shinhan Card to buy Hyundai Capital’s W500b assets for rental car biz

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 13:47       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 13:47
Hyundai Motor's Palisade
Hyundai Motor's Palisade
Shinhan Card said Tuesday it is poised to buy parts of Hyundai Capital’s assets related to its long-term car rental services for around 500 billion won ($417.3 million).

The assets will be composed of vehicles under the South Korean carmaker -- Hyundai, Kia and Genesis -- which Hyundai Capital rents to consumers, as well as rental consumers. The final acquisition price will differ depending on shareholder approval.

The two companies signed the deal Monday for the transaction scheduled March 27.

Shinhan Card said the acquisition is meant to enhance its interest income channel by securing more consumers who hire vehicles on a monthly or longer basis.

“The credit card business is now facing difficulties, so for the past three years the company has been exploring new revenue models by focusing on auto financing portfolio and installment loans,” a Shinhan Card spokesperson told The Korea Herald.

“Our financial buffer allows us to strengthen long-term car rental services. ... We see this as a good opportunity.”

Under Shinhan Financial Group’s umbrella, two subsidiaries -- Shinhan Card and Shinhan Capital -- are dedicated to leasing and installment loans. Shinhan Card targets consumers, while Shinhan Capital deals with corporate clients.

Hyundai Capital said it would continue its long-term car hire service, while the new capital will be used to create room for expansion.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114