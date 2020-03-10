 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

As demand soars, Yuhan-Clorox offers disinfection tips

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 13:23       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 13:24
(Yuhan-Clorox)
(Yuhan-Clorox)


South Korean pharmaceutical and chemical company Yuhan-Clorox said Monday that it had posted information on its website about how to use its bleach as a household disinfectant.

The company said the tips on “sterilization and disinfection methods to prevent infectious disease” -- posted on March 2 -- were available on the Yuhan-Clorox website in response to an increasing number of customers inquiring about the efficacy of household disinfectants amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommend using sodium hypochlorite -- a major component of Yuhan-Clorox bleach -- to disinfect surfaces in accordance with WHO guidelines.

In the notice, the company cited the KCDC, which advises users to dilute the bleach to a concentration level of 0.1 percent or 1,000 parts per milliliter for disinfection of surfaces at home. This involves mixing 1 liter of water with 20 milliliters of bleach with a 5 percent concentration level.

Yuhan-Clorox warned on its website that this diluted solution should not be sprayed, as microorganisms can be spread through the air. Rather, users should wipe surfaces with a saturated cloth, according to the company.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114