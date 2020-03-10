 Back To Top
Life&Style

E-book service provider Millie’s Library provides free service for coronavirus patients

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 11:23       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 11:23
A poster promotes Millie’s Library’s free service for coronavirus patients. (Millie’s Library)
A poster promotes Millie's Library's free service for coronavirus patients. (Millie's Library)


Millie’s Library, a subscription-based e-book service provider, on Tuesday announced that it was offering two months of free service to COVID-19 patients and those in home quarantine in conjunction with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

“We hope that reading can be of some comfort for everyone who is struggling with COVID-19 until they get better and return to their daily life,” Millie’s Library CEO Seo Young-taek said in a statement.

According to the startup, it currently provides over 50,000 e-book titles.

“We started discussing this free service with the government last Friday. We rushed to provide the service,” a Millie’s Library spokesperson told The Korea Herald. “We started providing the QR code for the free service for some of the confirmed patients today.”

For those who are quarantined at home, Millie’s Library said it plans to provide the code through the Interior Ministry’s tracking app, which users can install on their mobile devices.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
