China to send relief items to S. Korea amid anti-virus effort

China is preparing to send masks and other relief items to South Korea to help the neighboring country fight the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said Monday.



China plans to send about 1 million medical masks, 100,000 general face masks and 10,000 items of protective clothing to Korea through the Red Cross, the ministry said in a release. The two countries are discussing details, it said.



The move came after South Korea delivered four batches of relief goods to a number of the virus-hit regions in China, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in January and February.



China offered to provide the assistance when Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming met with Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn on Friday, the ministry said. The stocks are expected to reach the areas in need within the next few days.



"Ambassador Xing delivered the Chinese government's plan to provide the relief items in light of its support for the South Korean government and the citizens' efforts against the coronavirus," the ministry said.



Kim thanked the Chinese side for its willingness to provide "the warm support," it added.



South Korea has reported 7,382 cases of the coronavirus infections, with 51 deaths. China's cumulative infection tally exceeds 80,700 and it has reported more than 3,100 deaths. (Yonhap)