The cast of “Parasite” poses at the Academy Awards on Feb. 9. (Reuters - Yonhap)



Women of ‘Parasite,’ Lee Mie-kyung make Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2020



The actresses who starred in the Academy Award-winning “Parasite” made Variety’s annual International Women’s Impact Report on Friday, along with CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Lee Mie-kyung.



The list, which includes accomplished women in showbiz from around the globe, was released prior to International Women’s Day on March 8.



The five “Parasite” actresses mentioned on the list are Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Jung Ji-so, Lee Jung-eun and Park So-dam. They were recognized for their participation in the award circuit of “Parasite.”



Lee Mie-kyung, also known as Miky Lee, was separately recognized for her contribution to the development of South Korean cinema and her victory with “Parasite.” Variety wrote that CJ is “the largest film conglomerate in South Korea.”



“Zooming out to the bigger picture, I believe that the entire Korean film ecosystem, including the audience, theaters and creators, matured over the past 25 years to bring us to this inflection point,” Lee told Variety.



The only other Korean on the list was Kim Min-young, vice president of Korean content for Netflix, grouped with three other Netflix associates under “The Women of Netflix.”



By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)