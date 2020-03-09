 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul, Tokyo tighten border, as virus ignites old spat

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Mar 9, 2020 - 16:02       Updated : Mar 9, 2020 - 16:02
Passengers arriving from Japan are required to go through a special quarantine procedures starting Monday. (Yonhap)
Passengers arriving from Japan are required to go through a special quarantine procedures starting Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Japan tightened border controls Monday over fears of the novel coronavirus, reigniting their long-standing spat. 

Both countries suspended their 90-day visa waiver programs for each other, while deciding to invalidate already issued visas. Meanwhile, Japan mandates all visitors from Korea to go into quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Seoul is also enforcing special entry procedures, including temperature check and health examination. 

Flights between both countries have been mostly halted. Flag carrier Korean Air suspended flights on 16 of its 17 routes to Japan, leaving only Incheon-Narita route intact. Asiana Airlines suspended flights on all Japanese routes, the first time in 30 years. Budget carriers have also decided to suspend their flights to Japan. 

The curbs that were announced last week, first by Japan and then Korea, are expected to deal another blow to bilateral ties between Seoul and Tokyo that hit rock bottom last year, due to differences over wartime history and trade issues. 

Seoul and Tokyo are set to hold their first trade meeting in around three months on Tuesday, but observers speculate they are less likely to make progress to normalize the strained relations, due to the latest tit-for-tat responses on containing the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The trade feud dates back to July last year when Japan tightened export controls of key chemicals for semiconductors to Korea. Seoul views the decision as an apparent retaliation over Korea’s Supreme Court ruling, which enforces Japanese firms to compensate its use of Korean workers during World War II. Japan hasn’t entirely lifted its export controls since then. 

While there were some signs of thawing relations as Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met in December for the first time in 15 months and agreed to maintain dialogue, no breakthrough has been made so far. 

As of Monday, South Korea has 7,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 55 deaths. For Japan, the number stands at around 1,100 cases, but it could be much higher than reported, due to limited testing. 

Korea tests more than 10,000 cases a day, while Japan tests about 500, according to Seoul officials. 

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said that the entry restrictions were a “scientific” decision, based on quarantine purposes, that will last until end-March. 

Seoul also asserts its travel restriction was based on what it calls the “principle of reciprocity.” 

“I believe our countermeasure was controlled -- putting our national’s health and safety first -- and based on transparency, openness and democratic procedures,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114