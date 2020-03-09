BillboardRecalculate controversy explained

BTS appears onstage outside the Rockefeller Center, on NBC’s “Today” on Feb. 21. (Yonhap)

BTS’ latest single “On” shattered expectations, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week.



Fans were obviously happy to see the latest single become the highest-charting song for not just BTS, but any Korean group ever.



But what should have been a celebratory occasion soon spawned controversy, as curious fans took notice of an alleged gap between Billboard’s streaming figure for the song -- 18.3 million streams -- and what could be found publicly: around 18.9 million on YouTube and Spotify alone.



The hashtag #BillboardRecalculate trended on Twitter for days, as fans called on the chart company to recount stream figures for the septet’s latest single.



Simon Falk, a music chart analyst who makes predictions for the Billboard Hot 100 on Twitter, says it’s not so unusual to see YouTube numbers not align with Billboard’s reporting.



“The number was certainly on the very low end of the possible range, but still somewhat in it to me,” he said.



Falk put “On” at No. 3 in his final prediction before the chart was released, missing the mark by just one spot.



Brian Cantor, editor-in-chief of Headline Planet, says Billboard normally doesn’t have to defend itself, with its reputation as the undisputed authority for tracking the music industry.



“Billboard’s team and data providers run their own audits and calculations, meaning there is no guarantee their numbers will precisely align with what is available on the YouTube and Spotify websites.”



Nevertheless, he believes this is one of the few times that calls for a breakdown.



“Billboard’s initial article and tweet featured errant data about the music video release. They said the video came out on February 28, which was after the February 21-27 tracking period. As a result, Billboard said the video views would count toward next week’s chart.”





