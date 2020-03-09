Starbucks shuts down stores in Daegu area

(Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks Korea said Monday it will temporarily close 39 stores among the 74 in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province region, hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the coffee chain, 39 stores will be closed from Monday to March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Nine will extend the closures since-February.
Only 35 drive-thru stores in the region will operate normally and the company will conduct disinfection regularly, it added.
The company plans to introduce social distancing measures, largely promoted by the government, and realign tables in the remaining stores open in the region to provide more space between customers.
The validation period will be extended for the e-coupons that will expire from Feb. 23 -- when the government raised the alert level to the “highest” -- and will be valid until May 31.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)