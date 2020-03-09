BOK names research head as new deputy governor

Lee Hwan-seok, the Bank of Korea’s new deputy governor
The Bank of Korea said Monday that it had appointed Lee Hwan-seok, the incumbent head of its research department, as its new deputy governor, a senior post within the central bank that had been vacant for nearly two months.
Lee, 55, joined the BOK in 1991 and built his career in its policy departments, including research and monetary policy, the bank said.
He also served as monetary policy board secretariat within the bank’s planning and coordination department and chief of staff within its financial markets department.
Lee’s term as deputy governor ends in March 2023.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)