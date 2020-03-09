 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea denies report it rejected N. Korea's request for masks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 9, 2020 - 11:38       Updated : Mar 9, 2020 - 11:38
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea has denied a news report that it rejected North Korea's request for masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Yomiuri Shimbun, a major Japanese daily, reported earlier that Seoul proposed sending medicine and diagnostic reagent to the North to help check COVID-19 virus infections after President Moon Jae-in expressed his support for such cooperation in his March 1 Independence Movement Day address.

In response, the North requested mask assistance, but the South rejected it, citing mask shortages, the report said, citing a South Korean government official.

On Monday, the unification ministry flatly dismissed the report as groundless.

"That is groundless. That is completely untrue," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing when asked whether the recent media report is true.

Last week, the unification ministry also dismissed speculation that the government has provided masks to the North after a local TV station aired video footage of a North Korean medical worker wearing a dental mask with the logo of a South Korean brand.

North Korea has not reported any outbreaks of COVID-19, but the country has taken various preventive efforts, including shutting down its border with China, where the virus originated, and toughening quarantine procedures for foreigners. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114