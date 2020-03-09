No. of coronavirus cases in military remains unchanged at 36

(Yonhap)



The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among its population Monday, with the total number of infections standing at 36.



Of the total COVID-19 cases, 20 were in the Army, 12 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps, and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, according to the defense ministry.



As preventive steps, around 2,580 service members are quarantined at their bases. Of them, around 340 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province or other virus-hit foreign nations, including China.



As of Thursday, South Korea had 7,382 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 51 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) extended the suspension of medical examinations of potential conscripts for another two weeks until March 20. The examinations are meant to determine whether the young men are fit for mandatory military service.



But the enlistment of draftees residing in Daegu and the adjacent county of Cheongdo resumed Monday after the two-week suspension, according to the MMA.



About 320 new enlistees will be quarantined for two weeks at a temporary boot camp and then will be transferred to their bases for training, it added. (Yonhap)