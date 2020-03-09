US Army restricts travel to, from S. Korea over new coronavirus

(Yonhap)



The US Department of the Army has ordered its soldiers and their families to stop movement to and from South Korea amid concerns over the new coronavirus, according to US Forces Korea (USFK).



The order, which will be in effect until May 6 or until further notice, currently applies only to 8th Army soldiers currently on permanent change of station orders or attending professional military education scheduled in the United States, USFK said in a statement.



"USFK is analyzing the impacts this decision will have on those affected," it said.



The announcement came after a Korean employee at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, tested positive for the new virus last week, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to seven. Camp Humphreys is where the USFK headquarters is located.



USFK remains on "high" risk level peninsula-wide and is implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus to protect the force, it said.



As of Sunday, South Korea had reported 7,313 virus patients, including 50 deaths. (Yonhap)