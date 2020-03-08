PM urges cooperation for 'smooth' mask distribution amid virus angst

(Yonhap)



South Korea's prime minister on Sunday called for citizens' cooperation to resolve the supply shortage of facial masks and ensure smooth distribution amid growing public anger over the bungled supply scheme.



Under the measure that will take effect Monday, citizens will be able to buy only two protective masks per week from pharmacies, on designated days of the week, depending on the final number of their year of birth.



"To make the system smoothly operate, there should be a desperate need for people to actively cooperate," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a message to the public.



"Even if you feel inconvenient, I ask you to show a mature sense of civil awareness, based on concessions, consideration and cooperation so that people who really need face masks can buy them," he stressed.



The goal of the measure is to allow an even distribution of face masks amid a serious supply shortage, as many people have had to wait in long lines to purchase them through designated public channels. (Yonhap)