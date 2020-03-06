Asiana suspends all Japanese routes, first in 30 years

(Yonhap)





Asiana Airlines said it will suspend all flights to Japan until the end of this month, the first in 30 years since it started services amid Japan’s new entry restrictions against South Koreans.



The airliner, which had downsized its Japanese routes to eight routes, six cities, said it will stop flying to Japan starting Monday through March. 31 in the aftermath of the COVID-10 outbreak shock.



This is the first time the airliner has halted every routes to Japan since it initiated flights between Seoul and Tokyo in 1990.



On Thursday, Japan announced that visitors from Korea and China will have to stay at designated facilities for two weeks. It is also mulling halting the 90-day visa-free entry program for Koreans starting Monday.



Meanwhile, Korean Air, which is currently operating 17 routes to 12 Japanese cities, will also cease all of its routes starting from Monday until March. 28, except a route between Incheon and Narita which will fly seven times a week.



Low-cost carriers are also expected to shrink their Japanese routes. Jeju Air will cut six of eight routes to Japan while T’way will stop all of its six routes starting Monday.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)