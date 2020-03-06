Warm temperatures forecast for Sunday

(Yonhap)



South Korea is to greet the warmest day of this year -- so far -- on Sunday, with daytime high temperatures in Seoul forecast to reach 17 degrees Celsius.



Warm temperatures are expected in most parts of the country this weekend, due to wind blowing from the southeast and migratory high-pressure systems, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



On Saturday, the daily low is expected to hover around minus 3 C to 6 C, with temperatures during the day expected to be as high as 14 C.



Rain is expected on Jeju Island and in southern parts of the country.



Some 10 to 20 milliliters of rain is expected on Jeju Island, with 5 to 10 milliliters in South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province and less than 5 milliliters of rain in South Chungcheong, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces.



