Celebrities use livestreaming to communicate with fans

Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook livestreaming their canceled concert on Feb. 29 (Vivo TV)



Many celebrities are turning to online fan meetings and concerts as ways to communicate with fans without physical contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Comedians Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook went live online on Feb. 29 in celebration of the fourth anniversary of Vivo TV, a podcast by the two comedians. The 1,200 seats for both Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 concerts sold out in less than three minutes but the events were canceled due to the spread of the new coronavirus.



The comedians decided to have a livestream fan meeting in the empty auditorium, putting nametags of the two people who were supposed to appear each night and pick prize winners from people who comment on their stream.



Many artists are also turning to online streaming as concerts are getting canceled.



Taeyeon, a member of Girls Generation, will be having a Naver V Live fan meeting on 7 p.m. Monday for the release of her new song, “Happy,” according to S.M. Entertainment on Thursday. The day is also her birthday and the date of the song’s release along with the music video.



Baek Ye-rin announcing livestreaming performance on Thursday (Blue Vinyl)



Baek Ye-rin will also meet with fans through YouTube livestream as her performance in “Head in the Clouds” festival in Jakarta has been cancelled.



“For all the fans feeling sad about HITC being postponed, we wanted to lighten up your mood with a livestreaming of the performance we had prepared for Jakarta. See you all on YouTube, 6PM WIB/8PM KST!” tweeted Baek Ye-rin on Thursday.



ITZY will showcase their new mini-album “IT’Z ME” online on Monday (JYP Entertainment)