 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Museum of Korea Emigration History seeks materials from South America

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Mar 6, 2020 - 15:06       Updated : Mar 6, 2020 - 15:06
The Museum of Korea Emigration History (Museum of Korea Emigration History)
The Museum of Korea Emigration History (Museum of Korea Emigration History)


The Museum of Korea Emigration History on Friday announced that it is asking Korean emigrants in South America to donate historic items for a special exhibition to be held in early July.

“It has been 60 years since Korea officially began emigrating to Brazil in 1961. The first immigrants, who were adults at the time, are now in their 80s and 90s, and many of them have already passed away. Before it‘s too late, we would like to exhibit the history of early emigrants,” The Museum of Korea Emigration History Director Kim Sang-nyeol said in a statement. “However, due to the unique circumstances of emigration history, we lack materials to exhibit in Korea, so we need help from the Korean emigration community.”

As of December 2018, there were 95,831 Korean emigrants living in the 21 countries and territories of South America and Central America.

According to the museum, it needs items like passports, relics and photographs. “We also need newspapers and publications,” an official from the museum added.

The museum said it will first mainly collect items from three countries –Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay — and then start collecting from other parts of the region.

The museum is located in Incheon. Anyone who would like to donate items can call (032) 440-4707 or email kdk0616@korea.kr for more details.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114