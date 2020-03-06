Samsung’s compliance committee to address corporate succession, labor issues

(Yonhap)



Samsung Group’s seven-member compliance committee on Thursday announced three major agendas after its first meeting.



The newly established committee addressed issues related to corporate succession, labor unions and communication with the local society.



The committee said it will deliver detailed proposals to Samsung’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, all Samsung affiliates and press outlets as soon as possible.



Led by former Supreme Court Justice Kim Ji-hyung, the committee added that the proposals will include measures to strengthen win-win labor-management relations, particularly focusing on recently established unions at Samsung Display and Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance.



The committee will also advise the conglomerate about misleading the public.



Its official website will be launched next week, where anyone can anonymously report issues related to problems in Samsung affiliates.



The compliance committee will hold its regular meeting on the first Thursday each month -- the next meeting is scheduled for April 2.



The committee is an outside compliance monitoring group established in March, following a court directive in regard to Lee’s trial in former President Park Gyuen-hye’s bribery scandal in October 2019.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)