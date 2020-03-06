Samsung releases Galaxy S20 worldwide

(Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics on Friday launched its flagship smartphone Galaxy S20 models in 20 nations, including the US, Canada, Singapore, Vietnam, Puerto Rico and others -- with plans to release them in 130 nations by end-March.



The new smartphone model comes in three types: 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, 6.7-inch S20 Plus and the 6.9-inch S20 Ultra. All the three variants support 5G network and camera system that utilizes artificial intelligence technology and the company’s high-end image sensor.



However, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 does not have mmWave module, which is specifically designed to support 5G cellular network at higher frequencies from 30 GHz to 300 GHz. The 6.2-inch model has the lowest-end camera array among the three.



The S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra have one extra camera each and come with mmWave modules for 5G networks.



All the models that have been launched in Korea do not come with mmWave modules as the nation has not built network infrastructure that uses the millimeter wave spectrum.



In Korea, customers can get free Bixby-enabled smart speaker Galaxy Home Mini or portable printer Nemonic Mini, when purchasing S20 models on Samsung’s official website or other online shopping platforms, the company said.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)