[Herald Interview] ‘All consumer decisions to soon depend on genomic data’

Theragen Etex CEO Hwang Tae-soon (Lim Jeong-yeo/ The Korea Herald)
Personal computers have become ubiquitous in daily life since they were popularized in the late 1970s and caught traction in the past two decades.
“It’s now unimaginable to work or live without computers. Soon, the same will be said about genomic data and consumer behavior,” said Hwang Tae-soon, CEO of genome analysis company Theragen Etex, in an interview with The Korea Herald at his office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.
A genome is the complete bundle of 3 billion pairs of deoxyribonucleic acid in a cell. It is the genetic engineering manuscript unique to each person.
We are determined by nature from the moment we are born according to this genomic data, but they are triggered or subdued given certain nurture settings, Hwang said.
Knowing genomes, therefore, gives people the chance to make informed decisions that will keep unwanted genetic characteristics from manifesting and to pursue lifestyles that bring out their best, literally.
“In less than a decade, businesses will use genomic data to offer customized shopping experience for consumers,” said Hwang.
Already, companies -- spanning cosmetics, fitness and food -- are researching with Theragen Etex and around 10 genome analysis firms in Korea.
Genomic data is typically used in four areas: cancer prevention, chronic illness diagnosis, pharmaceuticals response rates and general lifestyle health care.
The tests that pertain to finding out risks of serious diseases can be done only upon a medical institution’s request, according to the Bioethics and Safety Act.
Hwang said medical institutions take up around 90 percent of Theragen Etex’s clients and the company has partnerships with some 600.
But more business-to-business growth is anticipated with the expanded scope of wellness-related tests this year. South Korea is allowing 56 types of direct-to-consumer tests starting February, an expansion from the previous 12. A bundle of five tests would cost 100,000 won ($82) on average and take five to seven business days to get results.
These DTC tests will cover “lighter” concerns -- such as one’s chance to go bald, obese, or get premature facial wrinkles. DTC tests are done over courier between a genome company and the consumer using cotton swabs kit.
There are a number of interesting things one can learn from a casual genome test. For example, those with FTO gene will have better success in losing weight if they do more heavy lifting than cutting sweets. Those with CYP1A2 mutation suffer from sleep loss due to comparatively small intake of caffeine, while those with ALDH2 polymorphism will have high alcohol metabolism that makes them prone to overdrinking which can cause fatty liver, diabetes or high blood pressure. Those with MC4R mutation can never stop eating, while others with BDNF will indulge themselves when depressed.
“But so what? What actions can be taken based on the information we learn?” Hwang said.
“Genomic knowledge must be aligned with solution-providers to add value to consumers. There must be a scientific mapping with hospitals, fitness centers, food and cosmetics companies for an ecosystem that synergizes,” Hwang said.
Theragen Etex has been co-researching with Amorepacific for four years and has five co-patents. The two are in talks for launching a new service within this year. The genome company is in talks with multiple firms in various fields, Hwang added.
Too much isolation and too little collaboration are deterring more widespread application of genome in products development. Hwang stressed on the combination of business DNA with science DNA.
Given the amount of money they pay for genome testing, consumers’ demand is stronger to learn what life-threatening disease risks they have.
The price for these tests through Korean hospitals are in the range of millions of won. Compared to the earlier times of genome analysis when the price tag was astronomical, conditions have improved, but not affordable enough for the general public to know and prevent potentially life-threatening illnesses.
Hwang said that a clearer definition of “disease” in the Bioethics and Safety Act, and inclusion of everything, such as joint cartilages, in the “wellness” category, would help foster the DTC industry for the public good and also preemptively save the government’s welfare costs in the aging society.
For this year, Theragen Etex is launching a brand new test kit for the expanded DTC tests, and hopes to yield fruits in the B2B wellness solution providing. The company expects that the genome-base artificial intelligence big data business will pick up momentum this year.
Its subsidiary MedPacto will continue the phase 2 clinical trials of anti-cancer treatment pipeline Vactosertib according to plans.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)