[Herald Interview] ‘All consumer decisions to soon depend on genomic data’

Theragen Etex CEO Hwang Tae-soon (Lim Jeong-yeo/ The Korea Herald)

Personal computers have become ubiquitous in daily life since they were popularized in the late 1970s and caught traction in the past two decades.



“It’s now unimaginable to work or live without computers. Soon, the same will be said about genomic data and consumer behavior,” said Hwang Tae-soon, CEO of genome analysis company Theragen Etex, in an interview with The Korea Herald at his office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



A genome is the complete bundle of 3 billion pairs of deoxyribonucleic acid in a cell. It is the genetic engineering manuscript unique to each person.



We are determined by nature from the moment we are born according to this genomic data, but they are triggered or subdued given certain nurture settings, Hwang said.



Knowing genomes, therefore, gives people the chance to make informed decisions that will keep unwanted genetic characteristics from manifesting and to pursue lifestyles that bring out their best, literally.



“In less than a decade, businesses will use genomic data to offer customized shopping experience for consumers,” said Hwang.



Already, companies -- spanning cosmetics, fitness and food -- are researching with Theragen Etex and around 10 genome analysis firms in Korea.



Genomic data is typically used in four areas: cancer prevention, chronic illness diagnosis, pharmaceuticals response rates and general lifestyle health care.



The tests that pertain to finding out risks of serious diseases can be done only upon a medical institution’s request, according to the Bioethics and Safety Act.



Hwang said medical institutions take up around 90 percent of Theragen Etex’s clients and the company has partnerships with some 600.



But more business-to-business growth is anticipated with the expanded scope of wellness-related tests this year. South Korea is allowing 56 types of direct-to-consumer tests starting February, an expansion from the previous 12. A bundle of five tests would cost 100,000 won ($82) on average and take five to seven business days to get results.



These DTC tests will cover “lighter” concerns -- such as one’s chance to go bald, obese, or get premature facial wrinkles. DTC tests are done over courier between a genome company and the consumer using cotton swabs kit.



There are a number of interesting things one can learn from a casual genome test. For example, those with FTO gene will have better success in losing weight if they do more heavy lifting than cutting sweets. Those with CYP1A2 mutation suffer from sleep loss due to comparatively small intake of caffeine, while those with ALDH2 polymorphism will have high alcohol metabolism that makes them prone to overdrinking which can cause fatty liver, diabetes or high blood pressure. Those with MC4R mutation can never stop eating, while others with BDNF will indulge themselves when depressed.





Theragen Etex CEO Hwang Tae-soon (Lim Jeong-yeo/ The Korea Herald)