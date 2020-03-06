 Back To Top
National

NSC to convene over Japan's entry restrictions on arrivals from S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 6, 2020 - 10:15       Updated : Mar 6, 2020 - 10:15

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's National Security Council will hold a meeting on Friday morning to discuss Japan's decision to tighten entry restrictions from the South amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

In its standing committee meeting at 10 a.m., top national security officials will discuss ways to respond to Japan's move to effectively place South Koreans arriving in Japan under a two-week quarantine, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday night that those flying from South Korea and China will be required to stay at designated facilities for two weeks, citing concerns over the coronavirus.

At issue will be whether Cheong Wa Dae will voice regret over Japan's move, with some cautiously anticipating that the government may discuss whether to take "corresponding" measures.

Earlier in the day, Seoul's foreign ministry expressed "extreme regret" over Japan's decision, warning of "all possible" corresponding measures.

A total of 100 countries and territories are imposing entry restrictions or tougher quarantine procedures on people from South Korea as of Thursday.

The NSC is also expected to discuss the situation of the Korean Peninsula following exchanges of letters between the leaders of the two Koreas.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a personal letter to President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday to express his support for South Koreans to overcome the outbreak of COVID-19. Moon also sent a letter to thank Kim a day later.

In a speech to mark the March 1 Independence Movement Day, Moon proposed cooperation with North Korea in the health care sector in response to the spread of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

